ALBANY – Albany Technical College has expanded its Computer Information System Technology diploma and degree to include an option to obtain an embedded Technical Certificate of Credits in Mobile App Developer and iOS Mobile Programming. Students can now choose these options starting spring 2022 at ATC.
The Mobile App Developer and iOS Mobile Programming focus on preparing students to learn and develop skills necessary for entry-level mobile app development to design, create, build and maintain mobile app technologies for devices. The latest mobile devices and applications are changing how we communicate, do business, and access news and entertainment. Businesses, consumers, and programmers have embraced this innovative medium, making mobile application developers one of the most in-demand and fastest-growing IT career paths.
"Before we added these certificates to our program, there was an evaluation of the market and the need for these skills. A mobile app developer chooses the operating system, also known as the mobile platform, that they will develop, such as Google's Android or Apple's iOS, and then learns the programming languages and software development environment for that platform," program chair/instructor for Computer Information System Technology Tim Edwards said.
"The need for Mobile Web application is evident as local businesses and governments already rely on apps to provide quick access to numerous resources," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "This rapid growth in the demand for computer software for mobile devices and tablets creates a large necessity for both applications developers and systems developers. Trained developers are the future, and we include this training as part of our Computer Information System Technology diploma and degree."
Entry-level Mobile App positions are possible with the certification. However, with the continuation to complete the Web Application Development AAS or Web Site Design AAS, first-year students could make an average of $37,000 the first year out of college.
The iOS Development TCC includes occupational and specialized courses designed to allow programming and web development majors to augment their existing programs with iOS application development. The program also allows professional programmers and web developers to add iOS application development to their skill set. iOS mobile developers write programs inside a mobile development environment using the Objective-C, Swift, C++, C#, or Java programming languages.
For more information about these new certificates, visit albanytech.edu or contact Edwards at tedwards@albanytech.edu or call (229) 430-3615
Albany Technical College spring classes start Jan. 6.
