BARNESVILLE -- Gordon State College and Albany Technical College signed an articulation agreement Friday that will allow for the transfer of credits from Albany Tech’s associate's degree programs in Business into Gordon’s four-year bachelor degree program in Management and Administration.
“We are excited to partner with Albany Technical College to prepare students for the work force,” Gordon President Kirk A. Nooks said. “This articulation agreement shows that students can complete their academic journey locally and maintain their commitment to developing the regional talent base.”
Administrators at both schools say the agreement is a partnership that provides educational opportunities for currently enrolled and potential students of both institutions.
“This is truly a great day for our students and the communities we serve,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. “Our leadership team is dedicated to creating innovative partnerships that will enhance the lives of our students and ultimately lead to positive transformation for our region and state.”
Emmett Griswold, vice president for academic affairs at Albany Technical College said his institution is thrilled to partner with GSC on this articulation agreement.
“This agreement will provide an avenue for our Business-related AAS degree graduates to continue their studies beyond the associate's degree level with a seamless transition to an institution known for excellence in higher education,” Griswold said.
This is the first such agreement between the two institutions.
“We are very excited about this partnership we have entered into with Albany Tech," C. Jeffery Knighton, Gordon's provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. "Not only does this provide an outstanding opportunity for many students to continue their career preparation by pursuing a bachelor's degree, but this agreement also provides a valuable service to the citizens of southwest Georgia.”
Under this agreement, students completing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting, Marketing or Business Management from Albany Technical College are eligible to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Gordon State College in Management and Administration.