Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold, left, and Middle Georgia State University President Christopher Blake signed an articulation agreement that allows Albany Tech students to transfer seamlessly to MGC. 

 Special Photo: Albany Tech

ALBANY – Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University have signed a formal agreement that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor's degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at MGSU.

This agreement is intended for ATC graduates who meet the requirements and plan to transfer to MGSU after completing an associate's degree. The partnership specifically applies to the associate of applied science degree in Computer Technology with a concentration in cybersecurity. The AAS degree at Albany Technical College will transfer to a bachelor of science program in Information Technology at MGSU.

