Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold, left, and Middle Georgia State University President Christopher Blake signed an articulation agreement that allows Albany Tech students to transfer seamlessly to MGC.
ALBANY – Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University have signed a formal agreement that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor's degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at MGSU.
This agreement is intended for ATC graduates who meet the requirements and plan to transfer to MGSU after completing an associate's degree. The partnership specifically applies to the associate of applied science degree in Computer Technology with a concentration in cybersecurity. The AAS degree at Albany Technical College will transfer to a bachelor of science program in Information Technology at MGSU.
"Albany Technical College is proud to partner with Middle Georgia State University," ATC President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. "These pathways for our graduates allow them to earn a bachelor's degree after they have successfully earned an associate's degree with us. The signing of this articulation agreement reflects both institutions' commitment to increase educational opportunities and create career advancement for students."
"We are excited to add Albany Technical College to our growing list of partnerships that provide smoother pathways for students to earn their bachelor’s degrees,” MGSU President Christopher Blake said. “These partnerships are crucial to our university living up to one of its core values: engagement. Engagement includes collaborating with other institutions to help us serve prospective students with extraordinary higher learning opportunities.”
This joint program will allow qualified ATC graduates with an AAS associate of applied science degree in Computer Technology to enter the online or face-to-face bachelor of science program in Information Technology at Middle Georgia State University. This agreement is active as of October 2022.