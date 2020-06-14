KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Albany Technical College recently was named the third-best online community college in the state by Optimal's Guide to Online Schools.
Also listed among the top 16 schools are Columbus Technical College at No. 13 and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta at No. 14.
In a news release, the company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted higher education to an unprecedented extent. College campuses are shut down and there are still many questions about whether they will be able to open in the fall. With the future of higher education and the economy more uncertain than ever, many students are rethinking the traditional model of a brick-and-mortar education and considering the benefits and safety of online degrees.
To assist students in finding the best option for their individual needs during this time, Optimal released its 2020 Best Online Community College Rankings on Guide to Online Schools. The rankings include a nationwide best overall community college ranking, as well as 41 individual state rankings.
The methodology for the rankings incorporates many factors important to the success of a community college, including retention rate, graduation rate, and the variety of programs available. Additionally, the rankings weigh the percent of students enrolled in online degrees specifically, as an indicator of the success of the college’s distance education program. These data points were all collected by the National Center of Education Statistics. Optimal researched 550 community colleges, and gave each a score based on these factors. Only schools that scored 70% or higher were included on the rankings. In order to be considered for a ranking list, community colleges need to be regionally accredited and offer at least one fully online associate degree.
"The entire education system is in an unprecedented time of upheaval and the economy is in rapid decline," Optimal CEO Sung Rhee said in the news release. "Students are scared and are looking for options. Optimal wants to help these students by providing quality, affordable degree options that can be completed entirely online, allowing people to stay safe and close to family. We understand that many people are facing hardship right now and cannot pay top dollar for an education. We hope that our resources provide a path forward during this trying time."
The average price of the community college degrees on our ranking lists is approximately $4,000 annually, providing significantly cheaper options than traditional, campus-based degrees.
Optimal helps prospective students make informed, data-driven decisions to improve their collegiate experience and their post-college careers. The company provides more than 85,000 in-depth student reviews and college rankings for every major based on alumni salaries and manually researched tuitions. Optimal’s tools and services provide accessible and transparent financial data regarding cost and earning potential that give students educational paths that lead them to success, without burdening them with insurmountable debt. https://www.optimal.com
These 16 community colleges in Georgia allow students to earn an associate degree or certificate entirely online. With 14 schools having annual tuitions under $4,000 per year, they are all affordable options, and even the most expensive school on this list, #10-ranked Georgia Military College, costs just $7,584 annually.
All 2019-2020 tuition numbers were manually collected and verified
Rank School Annual Tuition Locations
1. Georgia State University-Perimeter College $4,050 Decatur
2. Georgia Highlands College $2,850 Rome
3. Albany Technical College $2,670 Albany
4. Georgia Northwestern Technical College $2,848 Rome (and 3 others)
5. Ogeechee Technical College $3,200 Statesboro
6. Central Georgia Technical College $3,100 Macon (and 2 others)
7. Georgia Piedmont Technical College $3,200 Clarkston
8. Southern Crescent Technical College $3,000 Griffin (and 5 others)
9. Lanier Technical College $2,600 Oakwood (and 2 others)
10. Georgia Military College $7,584 Milledgeville
11. West Georgia Technical College $3,100 Waco
12. Southeastern Technical College $3,200 Vidalia (and 1 other)
13. Columbus Technical College $2,670 Columbus
14. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College $3,300 Valdosta (and 1 other)
15. Augusta Technical College $2,848 Augusta (GA) (and 3 others)
16. Atlanta Metropolitan State College $3,366 Atlanta (GA)
2020 Online Community Colleges in Georgia - Ranking Details
The Optimal review of Albany Tech said:
No. 3 Albany Technical College
Annual Tuition: $2,670
Accreditation: SACS COC
Locations: Albany
Over 20 programs – associate's degrees, certificates, and diplomas – are available at Albany Technical College in Albany, Georgia. Associate of Applied Science degrees and diploma programs are offered in accounting technology, business technology, business logistics management, business management, computer support specialist, criminal justice technology, cybersecurity, hotel restaurant and tourism management, and fire science technology. Additional AAS programs are available in health information technology and operations management. Also, ATC offers 19 online certificate programs. Other online courses are available, as well. Generally, the Blackboard online learning system is used to deliver asynchronous coursework.
Online Associate Degrees (22)
Associate of Applied Science in Accounting
Associate of Applied Science in Business Logistics Management
Associate of Applied Science in Business Logistics Management - Customer Contact Specialization
Associate of Applied Science in Business Logistics Management - Service Supervision Specialization
Associate of Applied Science in Business Management
Associate of Applied Science in Business Management - General Management Specialization
Online Certificates (33)
Certificate in Certified Customer Service Specialist
Certificate in Certified Warehousing and Distribution Specialist
Certificate in Computerized Accounting Specialist
Certificate in Criminal Justice Specialist
Certificate in Customer Contact Specialist
Certificate in Entrepreneurship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.