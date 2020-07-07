ALBANY – The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted candidacy status to the Albany Technical College Practical Nursing Program, demonstrating it is currently compliant with selected ACEN standards and criteria. The program has further demonstrated the potential to achieve ACEN accreditation based upon ACEN standards and criteria reviewed in the candidacy presentation.
Effective June 23, the Albany Technical College Practical Nursing Program is a candidate for initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
"This is a positive step in the direction of accreditation for our Practical Nursing Program here at Albany Technical College," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said in a news release. "We understand the importance of well-qualified faculty and how that translates into graduates that serve our local and regional health care community."
The achievement means that Albany Tech's Practical Nursing program will be added to the ACEN listing of candidates (website and directory). This candidacy status expires in June 2022, by which time practical nursing should be transitioning into full accreditation.
"One of our objectives is to assist individuals in their career goals by creating a diploma to degree bridge for those LPN graduates who wish to move forward with their education and pursue an ASN degree at Albany Technical College," Lisa Stephens, Albany Tech's dean of Business/Healthcare Technology, said.
The nurse administrator and the faculty will attend an upcoming ACEN self-study forum to facilitate a better understanding of the accreditation process.
