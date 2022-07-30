ALBANY – Albany Technical College is planning a new degree, Wireless Engineering Technology, addressing the current and future needs of the wireless industry. This program will start in fall 2022.

Wireless Engineering Technology prepares ATC students for the rapidly changing environment that field technicians and engineers face. It includes topics such as antenna theory and applications, grounding, bonding, power, mobile site equipment and applications, radio frequency theory and transmissions, safety and regulations, standards and codes. These courses allow field technicians and engineers to effectively install, troubleshoot, and maintain modern mobile sites, including those with new and evolving broadband mobile technologies.

