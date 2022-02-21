Albany Tech president outlines initiative to increase enrollment of black males

Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker announced a push to boost the number of black males enrolled and an April summit with community leaders during an appearance Monday before the Dougherty County Commission.
ALBANY — Albany Technical College is looking to reach out close to home, with a focus on black males in four zip codes, and more specifically on two of those with the message to get on the TEAMMS.
The Teaching Empowering African American Males to Succeed initiative has as its goals helping increase the number of black males who get a GED, go on to attend college and earn a technical degree or certificate.
The 31701 and 31705 zip codes are a big target, with black populations of 80 percent and 70 percent, respectively, and male populations of 46 percent and 47 percent, respectively. The other two zip codes in the initiative are 31707 and 31721.
“They are close to Albany Tech, they have access on public transportation to Albany Tech,” college President Anthony Parker said during an interview after making a presentation to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday morning. “If you look at this community, and I don’t want to make a blanket statement, basically there is a significant number of individuals who need this.”
During his presentation, Parker told commissioners that about 99 percent of Albany Tech graduates are placed in jobs, with 92 percent of those gaining employment in the field of study in which they earned a degree or certificate.
Some of the most in-demand jobs are in health care, and Parker said that a registered nurse can make a starting salary in the low- to mid-$50,000 range, Automotive Service Excellence-certified auto technicians can start in the $70,000s, and surgical and radiologic technicians in the $50,000s.
Parker also announced an April 12 session with leaders in government and health care to give input.
“We want to have a strategic meeting,” he said during an interview after his presentation. “We’re inviting our key stakeholders. We can re-center our focus if we need to. I think we’re going in the right direction, but we may not be placing enough emphasis in some areas as we need to.”
