ALBANY – Albany Technical College has been awarded a Predominately Black Institutions grant totaling more than $2.9 million for five years to improve the educational outcomes of African American males. This innovative project called “Teaching Empowering African American Males to Succeed” is fully aligned with the purpose of the PBI program as it will further strengthen ATC’s capacity to improve the educational outcomes of African American males and encourage their success both in and out of the classroom.
“By improving educational outcomes and enhancing exposure, we can increase the experiences of these students with positive African American male role models within the community,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. “Doing so can promote an environment of civic engagement through peer-to-peer mentoring and reduce instances such as recidivism.”
The overarching goal of the project is to improve educational outcomes for African American Males leading to increased enrollment, pass rates, and graduation rates. The project is designed to address the needs of the target population enrolled as either a regular student, high school dual-enrolled student, or enrolled in ATC’s Adult Education/GED program. It is intended that the project will increase African American males’ enrollment and pass rates by implementing five strategic components: connections, mentorships, collaborative learning, mental health awareness, and external collaboration partnerships. These components will meet students where they are, assist them through their educational pursuit, and prepare them for the work force.
This project is fully funded by the US Department of Education.
Employment status for personnel who will implement and oversee the TEAAMS project is pending; until then, if more information is needed about the project, contact Albany Technical College Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs Emmett Griswold at (229) 430-3511 or email egriswold@albanytech.edu.
(0) comments
