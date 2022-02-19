ALBANY – Albany Technical College will celebrate Engineering Week starting Monday. Albany area high schools and middle schools will participate on campus and virtually with hands-on demonstrations, classroom rotations of up to five different work stations, lunch, and a campus tour.
The weeklong event will bring at least 80 students from Dougherty High School, Monroe High School, Westover High School and Terrell County High School to the Albany campus for a fun day of learning activities. Merry Acres Middle School will join virtually for an education session during the week.
“Engineering Week is a unique opportunity for area students to participate in activities here at the college involving technology, science and math," Lisa Harrell, dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. "Students will be able to see real-world applications that rely on these disciplines for current and future technological jobs."
A special check presentation will take place in Albany Technical College’s Sustainable Renewable and Alternative Energy lab in the Carlton Construction Academy Monday at 1:30 p.m. NextEra Energy Inc. will present a check to the college for $5,000. These funds will be used to support students enrolled in the Sustainable Renewable and Alternative Energy program by assisting with textbooks, supplies, and equipment needed to complete program requirements and gain employment within the clean energy field. In addition, the funds are projected to enhance program attractiveness and support student retention efforts.
"Support from the area industry is vital to fulfilling our mission here at the college," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "The created partnerships help to grow the economy and fulfill employer needs. We are very grateful for the donation from NextEra Energy in support of our Alternative and Sustainable Renewable Energy program."
The week will be rounded off Friday at 10 a.m. with a special unveiling day. Officials will introduce the Manufacturing Innovation Center on campus, and the launch of a Mobile STEM Lab, a new and innovative teaching lab, will be available for tour.
For more information, the Carlton Construction Academy at Albany Technical College is located at 1704 S. Slappey Blvd. in Albany. Contact Harrell at (229) 430-3602 or lharrell@albanytech.edu.
