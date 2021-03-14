ALBANY — In 2020, Albany Technical College lost two very committed friends of the college. To honor these two ATC supporters, the college has planned special campus dedications in honor of Lemuel Griffin, a member of the Albany Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, and Robert Chester, a member of the Albany Technical College Board of Directors.
Last Friday, the college renamed a street on campus to Lem Griffin Memorial Drive. Formerly Career Drive, the street is the main entrance to the campus from Slappey Boulevard. The renaming ceremony took place in front of the Logistics Education Center and was attended by family members as well as community dignitaries.
This Friday, the college’s Executive Board Room will be dedicated to Robert Chester in a 10 a.m. ceremony. The Executive Board Room is located on the second floor of the Logistics Education Center. Family members, as well as other local officials, will attend the event, which will feature the unveiling of a memorial plaque inside the room.
“These gentlemen were devoted to the education process and supported the college unfailingly,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said in a news release. “Both were dear friends and dedicated members of our boards. Their commitment warranted a special recognition here on campus, and we are proud to make them a permanent part of our history. They certainly will be missed as we move forward, but both have left a lasting legacy at the college.”
Griffin was no stranger to the Albany community. He served as a long-time member of the Albany Tech Foundation Trustees and was a leader in the refrigerated warehouse industry for 52 years. This included 20 years as co-owner of Flint River Services. Griffin also served in leadership roles all over the community, including the Phoebe Putney Health System Board, the Boy Scouts of America and The Salvation Army.
Chester, a resident of Early County, had been an active member of the Albany Tech Board of Directors since 2005. He was was a civil service engineer with the U.S. Department of Defense for 32 years. He was well-known in southwest Georgia because he volunteered and served on several boards, including Albany Technical College, State Coordinator for the Association of Community College Trustees, Early County Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Authority of Early County, and the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
Both events will be recorded and posted on the official college social media including YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
