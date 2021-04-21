ALBANY – Albany Technical College is hosting its first-ever virtual Open House Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the college’s website at www.albanytech.edu/OpenHouse. Anyone interested in the college is encouraged to find out more about enrollment, financial aid, registration, adult education, and academic programs.
The webpage will include opportunities to explore videos about programs at the college and flip through digital program booklets with introductory information on areas like health care, computers and engineering, business, and transportation.
Also, there is a self-guided virtual campus tour through which individuals can explore practically every lab and class on campus. During the tour, some pop-up videos and photos can be accessed.
“Special Webex logins will be set up on the Open House webpage to chat with individuals who work at Albany Technical College," the college's vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, Barbara Brown, said. "It will be an opportunity to look around and ask questions. We will have people from all over campus standing by to answer questions."
Every hour on the hour there will be Facebook presentations on the college’s official page www.facebook.com/AlbanyTech with information about the Open House.
The event is open to the public, and everyone who participates is encouraged to “Bring a Friend”.
