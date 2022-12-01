Albany Tech to unveil updates of criminal justice program

ALBANY — Albany Technical College has announced a new program offering for a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance diploma.

With this adoption, former Electrical Construction and Industrial Electrical diplomas will be replaced with the NCCER curriculum that can result in a certification outside of the ATC diploma or technical certificates of credit.

