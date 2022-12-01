ALBANY — Albany Technical College has announced a new program offering for a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance diploma.
With this adoption, former Electrical Construction and Industrial Electrical diplomas will be replaced with the NCCER curriculum that can result in a certification outside of the ATC diploma or technical certificates of credit.
“This will open doors for new students to enter a field that is becoming more and more underserved in our community,” Albany Tech Program Chair/Instructor Ebony Johnson said in a news release. “I am excited about the prospect of growth provided by the NCCER curriculum. I look forward to teaching new students and seeing them grow into a skilled area that I am very passionate about.”
The NCCER Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance Technician program provides instruction in the inspection, maintenance, installation and repair of electrical systems in residential, commercial, and industrial environments. A combination of theory and practical application is emphasized to develop academic, technical, and professional knowledge and skills. Program graduates receive a diploma as an NCCER Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance Technician and two technical certificates of credit in NCCER Basic Electrical Systems Technician and NCCER Intermediate Electrical Systems Technician.
The job usually involves electricians to install, maintain and repair electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures. Graduates will learn to ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. They may also install or service streetlights, intercom systems or electrical control systems.
More than 21,000 Georgia workers were employed in 2014 as electricians. Almost 60% of those jobs require some level of post-secondary education/credentials. Average employment is expected to grow in the 2013-2023 decade by 11.6% nationally and 9.6% in Georgia.
Anyone interested in more information about NCCER Electrical Systems Construction and Maintenance may contact Johnson at (229) 430-1722 or email ebjohnson@albanytech.edu.