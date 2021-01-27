ALBANY -- With the elimination of the cost for applying to Albany Technical College, the college's president is spreading the word that getting started on the pathway to a new and potentially lucrative career is only a click away.
A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, Albany Tech prepares individuals to meet evolving work force needs, utilizing what President Anthony Parker calls "industry-driven teaching and learning approaches" including traditional, online and customized business solutions. The college awards technical certificates of credit, diplomas and associate's degrees to students who meet program completion criteria.
"Albany Technical College is a public two-year institution committed to providing higher education and life-long learning opportunities that promote self-sufficiency, economic development, and community growth and sustainability," Parker said in a news release.
Parker and Albany Tech officials are asking an important question to southwest Georgians: Do you know someone who would benefit from earning a degree, diploma, certificate, or GED from Albany Technical College? There is not a better time than now to begin, they note. The application fee has been waived; admissions testing is suspended for students applying for non-health care and engineering programs; and financial aid is available through the HOPE Grant, HOPE Scholarship, PELL Grant, or student Loans.
Persons interested in applying to Albany Tech are encouraged to:
-- Email a scanned application to admissions@albanytech.edu;
-- Fax the application to (229) 430-6180;
-- Drop your application off on campus at the Kirkland Building, 1704 S. Slappey Drive in Albany.
Albany Tech traces its roots back to 1961, when it was established as the Monroe Area Vocational-Technical School, enrolling 175 students. Shortly thereafter, the Albany Area Vocational-Technical School was built, and in 1972 the two schools were merged at the college's current location.
In July 1988, the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education, now a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, was formed and the newly named Albany Technical Institute came under its direction. Albany Tech was charged with providing technical education opportunities to the residents, businesses and industries within a seven-county service delivery area, including Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties.
With the passage of House Bill 1187, the Georgia Legislature approved the changing of DTAE technical institutes' names to "college," providing they offered associate's degrees. Meeting the criterion, Albany Technical Institute became Albany Technical College with a ceremony on July 6, 2000.
Albany Tech has adult learning centers in all seven of its service delivery counties. Today, more than 3,000 full-time students are enrolled in credit programs per semester. Another 2,500 are enrolled part-time and in seminars, continuing education courses, teleconferences and customized business training.
The college's next term begins on March 8.
