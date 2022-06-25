Albany Transit System says removal of passenger and child right call

ALBANY – For a former Albany Transit System bus driver, picking up a stranded elderly woman and her young grandson was a matter of empathy. For the city of Albany, the rider posed safety and liability issues.
When those two views collided, the driver quit after her eighth day on the job, but city officials say they stand by the decision to enforce safety rules that resulted in the rider, her grandson and his stroller being abandoned several miles from her residence.
For Mildred Thomas of Colquitt County, the job with the transit system was perhaps a way to cap off her career of 40 years driving big rigs and buses. She also thought that she could help with the system’s driver shortage that was at about 22 positions when she came onboard.
“I loved driving the bus,” Thomas, 61, whose career has included driving school buses, said. “I loved the people. I got to know the people. I came to help the people. I always called out on the PA system, I told them not to leave anything on the bus. They said, ‘You are very nice to us.’”
After her training period of several weeks, on June 8 Thomas said she was out on a route for her eighth day driving solo when she heard of an issue with a rider on the radio. The driver of the other bus called a supervisor about an issue with the woman’s stroller blocking the aisle and was instructed to remove her from the bus.
“They called me on the radio and told me not to pick her up,” Thomas said.
The woman, whose age she estimated at about 70, had a stroller with a few bags of groceries she had purchased in the stroller, Thomas said.
“I couldn’t believe they put a woman off the bus and a little boy,” she said. “They left her on the street with the little groceries she had in her stroller.”
Ordinarily, Thomas’ route would have put her ahead of the other bus, but on that day she came by in time to find the pair at the intersection of West Broad Avenue and Slappey Boulevard. When Thomas stopped the woman told her she was trying to comply with instructions to place the stroller out of the aisle but wasn’t given sufficient time.
Since the woman’s destination was on her route, the driver dropped her and the child she thought to be 4 or 5 years old off at Westover Boulevard and Oakridge Drive, which was near her destination.
“She was about to cry,” Thomas said. “That’s a long way, and it was a hot day. I don’t think she even had a cellphone to call anybody. I told her this is the last day y’all will see me. I think it could have been handled better than that.
“I put her stroller on the bus. I dropped her off on Westover and I put her stroller off, and she hugged my neck.”
Thomas said she notified her supervisor about the situation.
“It’s just cruel," she said. "I said, 'Y’all is cruel.' I didn’t go back on June 9.”
While he agreed the situation was “unfortunate,” Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said it was the right call.
Hamilton said he knew details about the incident and that based on what he knew, the supervisor and driver acted properly to protect the other passengers. The rider removed from the bus that day had been involved in prior incidents.
“So we can’t block the aisle with a boy in a stroller,” he said. “This particular person had been told several times to secure the stroller and refused to do so. If the stroller slides in the aisle, the boy could be hurt.”
The requirement to restrain potentially dangerous devices and belongings extends to anything that could pose a hazard in the event of an accident, including wheelchairs, strollers, an excessive number of shopping bags and shopping carts, which some riders try to bring onboard, the director said.
“We have to look out for the safety of the passengers,” he said. “If the driver had to make a sudden stop, the baby could have been hurt or other passengers could have been hurt.
“It was not a decision we like to make, but, unfortunately, we had to make that decision.”
The city also could be faced with a lawsuit in the event a passenger is injured by an unsecured item, Hamilton said.
“In this case, it was a boy in a stroller,” he said. “We could not allow the boy (to be) in the stroller.”
As of Friday, the system was short 20 drivers. Trucking companies and transit systems have faced a shortage of drivers, partially due to drivers leaving or retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Albany Transit System has tried to entice more drivers to come to work with hiring bonuses.
Currently the system is serving all of its territory, albeit through combining routes due to the staffing issues, Hamilton said.
