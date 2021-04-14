ALBANY — It’s back to the drawing board for a new Albany Transportation Center after the initial proposal drew only one bidder for the construction project anticipated to cost between $9 million and $13 million.
The city also has made some changes in the original specifications that will be included in the new bid package being prepared.
The city is receiving federal and state dollars for construction of the West Oglethorpe Boulevard complex, which will house city and commercial bus services. The project needed more than one bid to move forward, Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said.
The necessity of rebidding the project will result in a delay of about two months, he said. Previously, city officials were hoping that with aggressive scheduling the new transportation center could be ready around January 2022.
“We’re readying the bid documents to get it out for bid,” Hamilton said. “We’ve been recommended to get more than one bid by the Department of Transportation.”
With construction picking up, there is less competition in the bidding process at this time, he said.
“Things are starting to return to normal,” Hamilton said. “Eight or nine months ago, we would have had more proposals coming in. The construction companies are getting a little busy.”
Once the new bid specifications, with addendums, are completed, the proposal will be presented to the Department of Transportation for approval. City staff will then present the proposal to the Albany City Commission for approval.
The 20-year odyssey to build a new transportation hub saw the city examine several locations before coming back around to the current 310 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. site. The former Trailways station site there was demolished in August 2020, and services were moved to the area behind the Albany Civic Center a few blocks away.
The city acquired the property for a little less than $1.5 million. It spent an additional $750,000 on various studies, including an archaeological assessment.
Construction is expected to take 14 months.
The center will be a transit hub for city buses and access to Greyhound bus service and cabs. It also has parking and bicycle racks for people who take city buses from that location. The facility will have Wi-Fi access and a few computer terminals for public use.
The transportation center is located in the historic Harlem District of Albany. The City Commission is trying to revitalize the area.
Another major transportation project also is in the works at this time. Bids are out for a general aviation terminal and storage hangar at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
That project is expected to cost between $10 million and $12 million. The current aviation terminal has been in use for at least 40 years, Hamilton said.
