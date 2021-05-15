ALBANY – The Albany Utilities department's main office will re-open for customers by appointment only on Monday.
Customers began scheduling appointments on Friday at noon for the following week. Customers are encouraged to make appointments using the Albany Utilities QLess App. Search for QLess in your favorite App Store. Customers who are unable to use the QLess App can visit the city’s website albanyga.gov, “How Do I … Make a Utility Appointment?” or call 311 (229-878-3111) to schedule appointments.
For the safety of customers and staff, all customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed into the facility. A mask must be worn at all times. Only the client being served can enter the lobby. No children will be allowed to accompany an adult due to limited space.
Albany Utilities will schedule in-person appointments for the following services only:
▪ Connecting new services;
▪ Paying tap and installation fees;
▪ Applying for bank drafts;
▪ Transferring of residential services;
All payments will continue to be collected through drop boxes, drive-thru, pay by phone, alternate sites, and online.
