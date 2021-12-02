ALBANY — The selection of a new Albany city manager should be a simple one, as current interim City Manager Steven Carter rose from the pack on Thursday as the sole finalist for the permanent position.
After an Albany City Commission session closed to the public to discuss personnel on Thursday morning, Mayor Bo Dorough announced Carter had been chosen as the only finalist by a 5-2 vote when the commission returned.
Under Georgia law, there is a 14-day waiting period after the announcement of a list of three or fewer finalists required before commissioners can take a final vote
“I appreciate the confidence that has been shown, and I will offer myself to do the best job possible for the constituents of Albany,” Carter told The Herald during an interview following the meeting.
Carter has served in the interim position since March, and if formally approved, will replace Sharon Subadan, who resigned after she accepted the county administrator’s position in Douglas County. Prior to assuming the interim role, Carter was one of two assistant city managers. Prior to that he served as the city’s chief information officer in the Technology and Communications Department, for which he was selected from a pool of 22 applicants.
More than 50 candidates applied for the city manager’s position in a nationwide search, and four were interviewed.
Carter, a military veteran, also has worked in government in other cities.
“He’s done an excellent job as an interim,” Dorough said during an interview after the meeting. “He’s been giving us continuity. He’s familiar with the organization. We went through the process and considered him to be the best candidate.”
In addition to his knowledge of the city, Carter is ready to hit the ground running to address the issues it faces, the mayor said.
“He’s familiar with the challenges of retention and recruitment for the police department,” Dorough said. “He’s familiar with the work force. He has some ideas for how we might make the city more efficient.”
City Attorney Nathan Davis said that the city is not required to announce who voted in favor of Carter’s selection and who did not during the closed session. The 14-day period prior to a final vote that could come on Dec. 16 must be taken in a public session.
Following the meeting, Commissioners Jon Howard and Chad Warbington said that, based on advice from Davis, they could not give the results of the vote.
“I can tell you I’m one of the five,” Warbington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.