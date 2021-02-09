ALBANY -- City employees have been joined by a corporate partner as they look to make a clean sweep of areas in need of a little extra attention to spruce up neighborhoods.
Each Thursday, various city departments are working together to clean up a section of the city. This month, they have been joined by Concrete Enterprises, which donated equipment and manpower as the effort concentrates on Ward II. Workers already have performed work in Wards I and VI since the beginning of the year.
“We’re taking one ward per month,” Albany Public Works Director Stacey Rowe said. “Out of the wards, we have worked with the (Albany City Commission) commissioner, to select four areas within the wards.”
On Feb. 4, the group focused on the area from Society Avenue to Third Avenue and from Slappey Boulevard to Van Buren Street. This week, it will tackle an area running from Blaylock Street to Swift Street.
“We’re trimming trees, mowing grass, weed-eating, curb edging, (filling) potholes and picking up litter,” Rowe said. “If there are any parks in the area, we police the parks, clean up the parks.”
The crews also are focusing on bus stops and other city property within the individual zones where work is being performed. The city isn’t devoting additional resources overall, but rather concentrating in areas most in need of some extra attention to make a difference.
“If we focus all the departments together in that one zone on that one day, we can accomplish a lot,” Rowe said.
Another goal is helping to restore a sense of pride in neighborhoods so that residents want to keep the area clean once it has been cleaned.
“We’re hoping for buy-in from the citizens,” Rowe said. “We’re focusing on piles of junk, yard debris. Once they see the (community) cleaned up, we’re hoping they’ll help keep the litter picked up.”
Last week, the city workers were joined by employees from Concrete Enterprises, an Albany firm that collects residential waste in the western portion of the city. The company was awarded a $3.27 million contract in September 2020 and began serving about 11,500 customers on Oct. 1.
The company is not charging for its work in the beautification effort.
“It was a welcomed partnership,” Rowe said. “When they heard City Manager Sharon Subadan and I were working on this, they approached us wanting to know if they could be included.
“They’ve been working east of their (collection) zone with equipment and people picking up litter. They’ve participated, and they’ve done a good job and are being a great partner to help this program be a success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.