ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the news Monday that Altamaha EMC has formed a subsidiary, Altamaha Fiber, to bring broadband service to residents and businesses in Toombs, Montgomery, Laurens, Emanuel, Treutlen, Johnson and Tattnall counties in rural southeast Georgia.
“This is great news for the people of southeast Georgia who have been in need of high-speed internet service,” Kemp said in a news release. “Since signing Senate Bill 2 in 2019, which authorized EMCs to provide broadband, it’s been encouraging to see our state’s EMCs stepping up to help the communities they serve. Senate Bill 2 is helping us deliver on our promise to give communities more options to move the needle on expanding broadband service to all Georgians – not just those who live in densely populated areas.”
An estimated $29 million of the project was made possible by funds secured through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Phase 1 Reverse Auction, and the USDA’s ReConnect program.
Altamaha EMC has already begun construction of the fiber-to-the-premises network through the cooperative’s broadband affiliate, Altamaha Fiber, which will provide the broadband service. The project is expected to be complete within 3-5 years, with service available to some members as early as the end of 2021.
The announcement was held at LG Herndon Jr. Farms Inc. in Lyons and was attended by Congressman Rick Allen, members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and a number of local elected officials.
“I’d like to congratulate Altamaha EMC on today’s announcement,” U.S. House Rep. Rick Allen said. “Broadband access is crucial to families and businesses in the 12th Congressional District, and this project will ensure that rural Georgians are not left behind simply due to their address.”
“Quality broadband access is key to competing in a 21st-century economy,” PSC Commissioner Jason Shaw said. “You can’t participate in e-commerce, education, or telemedicine without access to the internet. It’s that simple. I’m so pleased to be here today and grateful for the leaders of Altamaha EMC who are willing to provide this critical service to their members and community.”
With the announcement, Altamaha EMC makes 19 EMCs in Georgia that are currently providing high-speed internet or partnering with a provider to help expand broadband service in unserved communities throughout the state. EMC broadband projects in the past year include announcements from Amicalola EMC, Carroll EMC, Central Georgia EMC, Coastal Electric, Colquitt EMC, Diverse Power, Middle Georgia EMC, Satilla REMC, Southern Rivers Energy, Sumter EMC, Tri-County EMC and Washington EMC, resulting in expanded access for thousands of Georgia homes and businesses.
