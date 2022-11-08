ATLANTA — The Conservation Fund, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust announced the protection of 3,800 acres along the Altamaha River that will preserve a corridor of undeveloped land within Fort Stewart’s Army Compatible Use Buffer.

A working forest conservation easement funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program ensures that the property will remain protected from any development that could hinder training operations, while supporting sustainable timber harvesting and providing wildlife habitat, recreation and climate benefits.

