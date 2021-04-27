ALBANY – With Americans spending more time inside their homes than ever before, the demand for affordable home furnishings such as furniture, mattresses and appliances is at an all-time high. Readying to answer the call in Albany is American Freight, a national home retail store known for its everyday low prices on quality home furnishings. The first Albany store is located at 2304 North Slappey Blvd. and is opening Friday. A grand opening has been set for June 4.
By buying direct from factories and selling in warehouse-style stores, American Freight officials say they can offer everyday low prices on quality furniture, mattresses and appliances. American Freight makes home furnishing items and appliances accessible to everyone with payment plan options for every customer, including no credit required options and other credit choices with low, easy payments.
“We’re excited to come to Albany and give the community access to a wide assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances,” American Freight Chief Stores Officer Michael Gray said in a news release. “By keeping our overhead low, we can offer everyday low prices on home furnishings while delivering exceptional customer service.”
Offering same-day delivery on all in-stock items, American Freight provides a convenient one stop shop for Albany residents to meet all of their home furnishing needs. In addition, residents can shop 24/7 at americanfreight.com for furniture, mattresses and appliances.
The expansive store carries a wide assortment of products, including:
· Living room furniture (sofas and loveseats, sectionals, ottoman, recliners)
· Bedroom furniture (adult and kid sets, night stands, dressers, mirrors, drawers)
· Kitchen and dining room furniture (counter and standard height sets, liquidation furniture)
· Mattresses
· Frames and bed accessories
· Rugs and accents (lamps, desks, TV stands, area rugs)
· Refrigerators and freezers
· Washers and dryers
· Cooking appliances
· Dishwashers and disposals
To ensure the safety of all employees and customers, American Freight follows all health guidelines and protocols for the prevention and spread of COVID-19 as required by the Centers for Disease Control or other local, state or federal authorities, including but not limited to social distancing, extra cleaning precautions and mask requirements to enter the store, except as provided under applicable law.
American Freight will be open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information on American Freight in Albany, visit www.americanfreight.com.
Since 1994, American Freight has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. In February 2020, American Freight combined with Sears Outlet, a leading national discount retailer of home appliances, to create American Freight Furniture Mattress Appliance. The enhanced American Freight, launched in June 2020, leverages the strong legacies of the founding organizations to deliver consumers a one-stop-shop for quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices.
American Freight operates more than 300 stores in 40 states across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.americanfreight.com.
