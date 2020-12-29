ALBANY — Add the 15th annual running of the SNICKERS Marathon in Albany to the list of events impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, originally scheduled for the weekend of March 5-6 with a downtown festival, has been rescheduled for the weekend of April 17.
“This was a very difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our community, all participants and spectators,” said Chuck Knight, chairman of the Albany Marathon Inc. Board of Directors. “The COVID-19 situation is too fluid to accurately predict the conditions we will see in March. We don’t want to do anything to risk the health and safety of anyone involved as we are also following the lead of the city of Albany as they have canceled and postponed past events.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, MARS Wrigley and community leaders jointly decided to postpone the 2021 SNICKERS Marathon Weekend out of caution due to safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision affects the SNICKERS Half and Full Marathon and the Annual Downtown Street Festival.
Registered runners will be transferred to the April date. Per the race’s COVID-19 policy, runners have the option to run virtually or defer their registration to the 2022 or 2023 race. Registered runners who choose to not run in April will need to contact race officials.
“This community event was designed to show off our Southern hospitality and give runners a 26.2-mile tour of Albany, Georgia,” said Race Director Rashelle Beasley. “With our supporting sponsor and medical staff provider, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, working hard to keep our community healthy we must join them by postponing the race to a time we feel would be safer.”
Registration is now open through www.RunSignup.com and www.AlbanyMarathon.com.
