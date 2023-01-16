 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

Annual MLK Day event brings out 200 for march from Shiloh Baptist to downtown Albany

ALBANY — Three speakers fired up marchers on Monday ahead of the walk retracing the footsteps of Albany civil rights pioneers, with a group that included older residents using walkers and canes to toddlers pushed along the route in strollers.

An estimated 200 marchers made the trek from Shiloh Baptist Church to downtown Albany in what has become an annual event on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred