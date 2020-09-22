TIFTON -- The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA-Tifton campus are providing high school and college students an online opportunity to explore majors and careers at the upcoming annual ShowCAES event.
CAES recruiters will lead the session by Zoom web conference from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
“We want students to be aware that a UGA education is more achievable and affordable than they may think,” Katie Murray, UGA-Tifton's admissions counselor, said. “This year’s ShowCAES will kick off with an overview of opportunities available in the college. From there, we will head into breakout sessions with a UGA admissions officer leading the first-year prospective student admission session and recruiters from CAES leading the transfer prospective student session.”
Students will automatically be placed into breakout rooms based on their interest selection (first-year or transfer) upon registration. Following the breakout sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about financial aid opportunities from UGA’s Office of Student Financial Aid.
The college currently offers 21 undergraduate majors at the Athens campus and more than 30 graduate programs with a total enrollment of about 2,000 students. Four of the majors are offered at UGA-Tifton and UGA-Griffin, completion campuses for third- and fourth-year undergraduates and select graduate students.
“Prospective students will also participate in a resource fair showcasing a variety of opportunities, including departments and scholarships available in CAES,” said Murray. “The evening will be a one-stop shop for all things UGA.”
No matter the location, CAES offers many experiential learning opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, broaden their horizons and become more marketable to employers including internship, research, service learning, study abroad, entrepreneurship and leadership programs, college officials said.
Joshua Thrift, a senior agricultural education major from Alma and a student ambassador for UGA-Tifton, said that attending the event was the tipping point for him to apply to the university.
“Going to ShowCAES is what put me over the edge to attend UGA-Tifton,” he said. “Having a personal relationship with professors and being able to do the same things as the Athens campus was important. (The faculty) have bent over backwards to help me with college.”
Pre-registration, which is required for access to the session, is available at apply.uga.edu/register/ShowCAES2020. To learn more about CAES academic programs, visit caes.uga.edu/students.
