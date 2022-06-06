Anthony Parker, who piloted Albany Tech for 27 years, remembered

ALBANY – The ancient proverb about teaching a man to fish having a lifetime of value would apply to Anthony Parker. But instead of fishing, the Albany Technical College President urged residents of southwest Georgia to learn truck driving and nursing, paramedicine and construction, along with automotive technology and many other occupations.
Parker, 69, who led the college for nearly three decades, died early Monday morning, but he built a legacy to last generations. His 27 years at the helm were the longest of any president in the college’s 61-year history.
“Dr. Parker was an influential figure in the community,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. “His contributions can’t be measured, because you have to talk about the thousands of people Dr. Parker and his staff helped place in the work force, in skilled, good-paying jobs.”
Dorough, who appointed Parker to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Aviation Commission, recalled Parker proudly giving officials a tour of the Albany Tech campus on a recent occasion.
“We spent the better part of a day going through various buildings and received an overview of many of the programs going on at Albany Tech,” the mayor said. “Every time they had a graduation, people went to work at good-paying jobs. They had skills.”
When Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner called Parker in January to discuss expanding the partnership between the two in nursing education, the answer wasn’t just yes.
“He said ‘Let’s go big,’” Steiner said. “It was Dr. Parker’s vision of how we did that. He was never afraid. He was never afraid to go big. It was that fearlessness that drew you to him.”
Parker had served on the health system’s board since 2009, and prior to that had served on the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board from 2004 to 2008.
“He was a giver, and I think what I remember the most is he loved his community,” Steiner said. “In talking with Dr. Parker, you never felt things were hopeless. He always felt there was hope for whatever it was, whether for young people or people who needed a GED. He knew the value of education for all of us, and he knew it wasn’t one size fits all.
“He loved his family, and he loved golf. He sure did love to play the game of golf.”
Asked what impact the loss will have, Steiner said, “We’re still processing it. (Many) people and his close friends feel devastated. He’ll never be replaced, but he would want us to move on, he’d want us to be strong, he’d want us to go big.”
Sharing the sentiment of loss was Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy.
“I’m very saddened by his loss,” he said. “We've worked together professionally, and we had a close personal relationship. I am devastated.”
Parker was constantly striving for innovation in programs. Earlier this year, the college became one of only two Georgia technical colleges selected for a pilot program to help individuals not only earn a GED but continue their education to a degree or certification. Albany Tech also had implemented innovative scheduling to allow residents with jobs and family obligations to more easily attend classes.
Albany Tech in recent years also signed a number of memorandums of understanding with colleges around the country, and some of those allow students to continue their education online.
Describing Parker as one of the most visionary residents to ever live in the city of Albany, Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones noted his passion.
“His passion was education,” Jones said. “And he wanted everybody to have an education. A tall pine tree is down in the forest.
“I’m sure Albany Tech will hire somebody, but they will never replace him. He was one in a million.”
With the passing of Parker, the community lost his many relationships built over the decades, institutional knowledge and credibility, Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“The community’s heart hurts today,” he said. “I would say this community lost a titan. He was solid, strong and totally community-oriented and community-minded.”
