ATHENS — A new combination therapy developed at the University of Georgia’s Regenerative Bioscience Center has shown promising results in models of ischemic stroke, or strokes caused by blood clots, significantly reducing disability within a three-month period.

Building on more than a decade of work using pig models for stroke research and induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural stem cells, Professor Franklin West and a research team including Jin Xie, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, have determined that adding drug-loaded nanoparticles containing the anti-inflammatory compound Tanishinone IIA (Tan IIA) to iNSCs significantly improves outcomes in ischemic stroke pig models.The study has been published in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine. Work on the study was supported by doctoral students Erin Kaiser, Elizabeth Waters and Xueyuan Yang.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

