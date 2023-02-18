SCA freshmen Kyra Bevel, right, and Olivia Keith speak to Adobe-owned Figma employees via Zoom about the app the Introduction to Digital Technology classmates created using the Figma web and app design tool.
Special Photo: SCA
Vicki Davis’ Sherwood Christian Academy Introduction to Digital Technology freshman class poses for a team photo after presenting their app design to Adobe-owned Figma employees.
ALBANY – What do app designs, artificial intelligence, and teamwork have in common? For one thing ... Sherwood Christian Academy’s Introduction to Digital Technology class.
Ninth-grade students in Vicki Davis’ Introduction to Digital Technology class designed an app about digital ethics and safety as it relates to artificial intelligence using the Figma web and app design tool.
Designed like a business project, the app project was peer-led with students taking various roles such as project manager, researcher, production manager, and graphic designers.
Freshman Kyra Bevel, the project manager of the app design project, used leadership skills as she took the lead on the app this semester.
“One skill that I learned while working on this project was a leadership technique,” Kyra said. “I learned that when you lead, you must encourage others. When people think they are unimportant, they don’t feel like they are needed, so they don’t feel the need to work and contribute to a bigger cause. Being a leader requires many qualities, but the most important one is encouragement.”
Project Assistant Manager Olivia Keith contributed to the app by writing copy, providing graphic design and videography, editing, and extending positive advice when deemed necessary. Her education went beyond design and the project; she said she learned more about operating as a team.
“By collaborating as a team to successfully achieve the final app through Figma, I grasped the true meaning of effective communication,” Olivia said. “Being up-front about work, specific tasks, and skill sets were vital to the progression of this project. Ensuring each individual person worked on their task and were able to execute their expected job was honestly the main struggle. Engaging those in a work-stimulated environment could discourage some; however, providing support for those in need was prioritized for the benefit of us all as a whole.”
The students’ work paid off and design professionals took notice. Adobe-owned Figma employees discovered the project when SCA Instructional Technology Director Davis tweeted about the students using the design tool to create their app. The Figma representatives scheduled a time to Zoom with the class, and the students professionally presented their apps, shared their workflow, and provided feedback on Figma’s design tool with company employees on Feb. 13.
This was more than just an assignment for some students. Brody Brown, project manager for fall semester class and icon designer, said the project showed him things about himself.
“This project lit a passion for graphic design in me,” he said. “I learned how to manage my time and better communicate with others.”
In addition to writing about artificial intelligence, the students are using the artificial intelligence built into ChatGPT from Open.ai to write portions of the app as they do their research. All of the uses of ChatGPT are clearly cited in their app and quoted as a source, and it is helping students more effectively understand artificial intelligence. While many are openly criticizing the use of tools like ChatGPT, this class is learning how to ethically use AI as a research partner in creating content.