ALBANY – Local legislators say they will support efforts by the Dougherty Judicial Circuit to secure a fourth judge to handle a massive backlog of cases.

This week Chief Judge Willie Lockette described how dire the situation is during an appearance before the Dougherty County Commission.. The judge told commissioners that there are 10,000 felony cases awaiting disposition, of which 2,500 involve defendants accused of serious violent crimes including murder, aggravated child molestation, rape and armed robbery.

