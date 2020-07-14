Artesian Alliance 'In' with coronavirus safety pledge

ALBANY -- The Artesian Alliance, and its three component attractions, is making a promise to adhere to a statewide safety initiative aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The alliance, which includes Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center, is joining businesses across the state in taking the “I’m In” Georgia Safety Promise.
“The Artesian Alliance member organizations are proud to make the Georgia Safety Promise and display the signage with pride to help keep Georgia and the community safe, working and open for business,” the organization said in a Tuesday news release. “This safety campaign is a simple agreement, made by both businesses and the public, to take basic steps to protect each other.’"
The Artesian Alliance will follow safety guidelines from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the Georgia Department of Public Health to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, wearing face masks, cleaning surfaces and hand washing and sanitizing. The “I’m In” logo will be displayed on printed materials at the three locations.
“’We’re in’ to re-open safely,” said Tommy Gregors, executive director for the three organizations. “Unless we all agree to look out for each other, we can’t stay ahead of this virus. We are also proud to help put a spotlight on our community as we all seek to re-open safely so we can stay open for business in Georgia.”
