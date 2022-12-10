IMG_6465-768x1024.jpeg

Pharmacist Ira Katz of Atlanta’s Little Five Points Pharmacy holds fentanyl test strips, left, and Narcan. He is able to distribute the life-saving drug Narcan for free through a partnership with the Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition.

 Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – As overdoses have skyrocketed in Georgia – more than 13,000 this year alone, according to the state Department of Public Health — so has demand for the life-saving drug naloxone, which reverses the deadly effects of an opioid overdose.

People who use drugs – or those who are frequently around them – are encouraged to keep naloxone on hand. It comes in several different forms, including as a liquid that can be injected and a nasal spray. The drug can almost instantly bring someone back from an overdose but will not harm a person if they have not overdosed.

