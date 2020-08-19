ALBANY -- Albany Police Department investigators were following up on an aggravated assault case on Monday in the 600 Block of Johnson Road when they made three arrests. It turned out the same three people they were seeking had several guns stolen from previous entering auto cases. The following were arrested and charged:
-- Kenneth Narvaez Martin, 17, (aggravated assault and felony theft by receiving);
-- Contravious Walker Jr., 21, (aggravated assault, felony theft by receiving, escape, theft by taking, and obstruction);
-- Emanual Javonta Hill, 20, (aggravated assault and felony theft by receiving).
A juvenile male, age 14, was also charged with aggravated assault and felony theft by receiving.
Additional charges are pending.
Walker’s charges stem from his running from police in handcuffs after someone opened the police car door when a fight broke out while officers were still on the scene.
APD reminds citizens to help deter gun thefts by removing guns from their cars and putting them in a safe place inside their home.
