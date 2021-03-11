ASU Alumni Chapter’s Partnership with Local School
ALBANY -- The Albany Alumni Chapter of Albany State University announced that Radium Springs Middle School has been chosen as a partner for a community service project. This chapter’s plans for rendering community services reflect its continuous slogan, “Unity in the Community.”
As the alumni members are die-hard advocates of Albany State University, the city’s solo university, chapter members have made commitments to serve the local community in many capacities while serving as recruiting resources for the university.
Although partnership with Radium Middle School has been established with an incentive donation provided for its reading program to be utilized for the rest of this 2021 school term, members are making plans to be proactively involved next school term for mentoring and tutoring selective reading students. These students will be participants of an established RAM Reading Club, through which membership cards will be provided for each student participant.
The alumni chapter members say they wish to serve as an asset in helping to enhance students’ reading skills and promoting lifelong learning for a maximum level of school success in helping students exemplify their best. The chapter is motivated to serve in this capacity and said in a news release it is looking forward to serving Radium Springs Middle School as one component of exemplifying unity in the local community. For additional information, call (229) 888-0101.
