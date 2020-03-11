ALBANY -- Sarah Brinson, dean of the Albany State University Darton College of Health Professions and Kenyatta Johnson, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, were selected to participate in the University System of Georgia 2019-2020 Executive Leadership Institute. They began the institute in October 2019.
The institute is a comprehensive 120-hour development program designed to enhance leadership skills and prepare participants for career advancement within the university system.
Brinson previously served as interim assistant vice president of Academic Affairs and Health Sciences. She also serves as the clinical coordinator and program director of the ASU Darton College of Health Professions physical therapist program.
As part of the institute, Brinson is shadowing John Fuchko, a member of the University System of Georgia Ethics and Compliance office. Brinson has extensive knowledge in health sciences and leadership and is bridging the gap between the classroom and clinic for students. Brinson said one of the initiatives she plans to implement from her experience in the ELI, is a personality assessment within the work force.
“Everyone reacts and communicates in a different way," Brinson said. "Communicating effectively will yield positive results for ASU."
Johnson previously served as a member of the Albany State University transition team and as executive director of Enterprise Risk Management at the University System of Georgia. She also held faculty positions at Georgia State University’s Perimeter College and Atlanta Metropolitan State College.
Johnson is shadowing Atlanta Metropolitan State College President, Georj Lewis and said she is looking forward to working with her mentor and gaining knowledge about his leadership style.
“What I’m most excited about is, that he is a new president and is new to the role, so it will be interesting to see how he operates as a leader and how he empowers his team to be great leaders,” said Johnson.
The USG Executive Leadership program also includes group learning sessions, cross mentoring and 360 assessments where participants receive feedback required both in and outside of work.
