ATLANTA -- Two Albany State University students, seniors Kamaria Winfield and Tea Denerson, were chosen to participate in Coca-Cola UNITED’s Annual “Pay It Forward” Internship. The program provides African American students with opportunities to celebrate their achievements and to further their success.
Students from 16 historically black colleges and universities were chosen to participate this year.
Winfield is a mass communication major and a member of the Students Advocating for a Stronger Sisterhood student organization, which she serves as social media coordinator. Asked what she learned through the internship, Winfield said, “You don’t grow when you’re comfortable; get out of your shell and start making things happen for yourself.”
Denerson is a biology major and a member of the ASU ROTC, where she has served as squad leader, platoon leader and company commander.
“Coca-Cola United’s commitment to empower and expose HBCU students to real-world experiences, while providing them with successful techniques for their future endeavors, is a mission that we, as a university, are also committed to," ASU President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "Their values of quality, excellence, integrity and respect make the Coca-Cola United Bottling Company great partners for ASU and other HBCUs."
Students received a $1,000 stipend, a lifetime of Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship, and a virtual, two-day informative development session with Coca-Cola Company teams. The students spent two days virtually with leaders across the Coca-Cola Company, learning about a wide range of roles, including sales, production, marketing, pricing, event planning, packaging, philanthropy and community relations.
“HBCUs like ASU, play an important role in educating America’s future leaders," Fedrick said. "Partnerships like the one we share with Coke gives an opportunity for job placement and additional support of programs, and a larger voice to highlight the accomplishments of HBCUs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.