CHICAGO — The American Medical Association, the nation’s largest physician organization, announced the re-election of Dr. Sandra A. Fryhofer, a board-certified internal medicine physician from Atlanta, to its Board of Trustees. Fryhofer will serve as board chair from 2022-2023.
“I’m honored to again be entrusted by my peers with a position on the AMA Board of Trustees,” Fryhofer said in a news release. “Physicians have faced immense challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while caring for patients, and through it all, the AMA has been the physician’s powerful ally in patient care. I look forward to continuing my service on the Board of Trustees as we launch the AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians.”
First elected to the AMA Board of Trustees in 2018, Fryhofer is the longtime AMA liaison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and she is an appointee to the ACIP Work Group on COVID-19 Vaccines.
Fryhofer has been an active member of the AMA since 1983. She has served as chair of the AMA Council on Science and Public Health and was selected as the Council’s representative to the Commission to End Health Care Disparities and to the National Influenza Summit. She has been a delegate for the American College of Physicians to the AMA House of Delegates since 2000.
As a medical correspondent for CNN Headline News from 2001-2005, Fryhofer reported on medical issues on-air and in-print for her weekly CNN web column, “Vital Signs by Dr. Sandy.” She was also the host of a medical segment series for Georgia Public Broadcasting called “Your Health Matters.”
At the local level, Fryhofer serves on the board of directors of the Medical Association of Atlanta and is an MAA delegate to the Medical Association of Georgia House of Delegates. She has also served on MAG task forces where she addressed critical issues, such as health outcomes, health insurance and prescription drug abuse.
Fryhofer received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech and an M.D. from Emory University School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine internship and residency at Emory Affiliated Hospitals. She has been a practicing general internist in Atlanta for more than 30 years and is an adjunct clinical associate professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.
