Jen Jordan, left, Chris Carr

 Special photos/MDJ

ATLANTA — With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion.

Carr’s ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan’s emphasizes abortion rights.

