ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr joined a coalition of 16 states in an effort to stop the Biden administration’s so-called “interim guidance,” which the officials say drastically and intentionally curtails enforcement of immigration laws. The policy halts nearly all deportations and immigration-related arrests, including for those convicted of dangerous aggravated felonies.
The coalition is asking the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to deny the administration’s request for a stay pending appeal so that President Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws will be halted while the administration’s appeal is ongoing.
“These actions by the administration are encouraging illegal border crossings and putting our nation at risk,” Carr said in a news release. “We joined this coalition because our national security must be ensured, and the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws is a critical component of keeping all Americans safe.”
In their amicus brief, the attorneys general detail how the interim guidance is fueling the border crisis and directly harming their states. The administration’s refusal to enforce immigration laws is creating law enforcement expenses for the states. Additionally, the interim guidance is posing a serious public safety risk to citizens, the brief said.
Joining Carr are the attorneys general from Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.
