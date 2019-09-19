ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp remarked Thursday that Georgia's latest employment figures indicates a positive direction for economic development in the state.
Georgia added 20,800 jobs last month, marking the strongest August in the last 20 years and doubling the number of new jobs created in August 2018. The 20,800 jobs added push Georgia's total job number to a new state record of 4.64 million jobs.
"It's a great time to be a Georgian," Kemp said. "Georgia is the top state for business for the sixth consecutive year, job growth is breaking records, and our ports are firing on all cylinders. With the nation's leading workforce development program and a world-class infrastructure system, businesses around the world have Georgia on their mind.
"Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas. By continuing to invest in education and workforce development, prioritizing health care innovation, and maintaining a welcoming business climate, Georgia's best days are ahead."
Georgia Commissioner Mark Butler said the state added to its labor force for the first time in six months and saw new unemployment claims fall.
“August was the type of month I like to see for Georgia,” Butler said. “We gained ground across the board while setting records for jobs and employed residents. It was great to see the labor force growing again.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in August at 3.7 percent. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents and added more 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also held constant in August, staying at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent. The state’s all-time low of 3.4 percent was set in December 2000.
“While there’s been a lot of talk nationally about a slowdown,” the commissioner said, “I don’t see any evidence of that in Georgia.”
The number of jobs is up nearly 85,000 from the same time last year. Georgia had seven job sectors that added at least 1,000 jobs in August, including professional/business services, leisure/hospitality, education/health services, government, information and financial activities.
In terms of annual change, four sectors were up more than 10,000. They were education/health services, professional/business services, leisure/hospitality and construction.
With all that job growth, Georgia also set records for the most jobs ever in leisure/hospitality, education/health and financial activities.
“Right now, Georgia is looking very strong,” Butler said.
Georgia’s labor force grew in August by 5,478, adding to a total work force of more than 5.1 million. That number was up by 4,107 from the same month a year ago.
At the same time, new claims for unemployment decreased in August. The total number of claims filed in August fell by 32 percent as compared to July. They were down by about 10 percent compared with August 2018.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, data and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.