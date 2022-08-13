ALBANY – Monday is the big day for kids in Dougherty County, with 13,000 students and 3,200 staff returning for the opening of school as the Dougherty County School System returns, as nearly as possible, to the new “normal” in education.

“We’re looking forward to a great year, and I look forward to our students marching toward success,” Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.

