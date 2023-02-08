The Division II Top Rookie Award at the recent Robot Drone League Championship in Johnson City, Tenn., went to RDL Team No. 204, Golf, from Baconton Charter School. Team members are, from left, Levi Vick, Jackson Roberts, Aurora Odom and Chloe Phillips.
The Division II Professors Award at the recent Robot Drone League Championship went to RDL Team No. 202, Syntax Anchors, of Baconton Charter School. Team members include, from left, Sahil Patel, Joey Mulholland, Jacob Howe, Calvin Hall and Antonio Pineda. Cohen Blankenship is kneeling.
Division I Judges Award at the recent Robot Drone League Championship in Tennessee went to RDL Team No. 105, the Baconton Charter BluTech Robotics team, including, from left, Jayden Jacobs and Kimberly Curles.
VIP guest Tony Reid, left, the founder of Drone Cadets of New York City, and RDL competition director and STREAMWORKS CEO Dennis Courtney were among the directors of the Robot Drone League Championship hosted recently at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn..
