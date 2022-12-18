Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

ALBANY – A South Georgia resident with a violent criminal history found in possession of numerous stolen firearms and who released his dog to attack deputies before he fled arrest was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under law.

James Currin, 45, of Bainbridge was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

