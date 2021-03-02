TIFTON — Seven Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students and one community member have been selected as cast members for the Baldwin Players’ upcoming performance.
Baldwin Players’ Director Brian Ray, a professor of English and Theater at ABAC, said the cast members will be playing characters in a film version of three separate morality stories. The actors will appear in at least two of the stories, and a few of them will appear in all three.
Members of the cast include Justin Walls, a general studies major with a concentration in engineering from Cordele; Kaylee Myers, an agricultural education major from Dothan, Ala.; Harley Normand, an art major from Tifton; and Jaylin Croft, a history and government major from Moultrie.
Other cast members are Dontavious Bell, a vocal music major from Tifton; Roderick Baisden, a theatre major from Tifton; and Craig Mark Wells, a community member and a 1979 ABAC graduate.
The stories include “Wisdom,” a 15th century morality play in the true medieval tradition; “Hansel and Gretel,” an adaptation of the Grimm’s Fairy Tale, and “The Game,” an early 20th-century sketch morality interlude.
Preparation will be held through the remainder of February and March. The performance will be filmed the last week of March and available to the public by the end of April.
“I was glad to have so many new faces audition this semester,” Ray said. “I look forward to seeing the final product.”
For more information on the production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.
