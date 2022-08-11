'Ball over the goal line': Albany, Dougherty County reach agreement on $109 million sales tax initiative

The Artesian Alliance, which oversees the Flint RiverQuarium, pictured, Chehaw Park & Zoo and the Thronateeska Heritage Center, is one of the organizations on the list for funding from a special-purpose local-option sales tax. The tax will be up for renewal on the November primary election ballot.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Albany and Dougherty County officials appear to have a deal on dividing $109 million in proceeds of a 1% sales tax after several weeks of bickering, with both sides getting a little of what they wanted.

“I look forward to moving this ball over the goal line,” Albany Commissioner Chad Warbington said during a Thursday special called meeting in which the county’s latest offer on the special-purpose local-option sales tax was discussed and approved.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.