ALBANY -- Southwest Georgians have had to battle through waxing and waning reports of COVID-19 cases since the global pandemic was discovered in the area almost a year ago. From periods when counties in the region -- including Dougherty County initially -- were among the hottest hot spots in the world, through Tuesday, when falling numbers at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities showed 84 COVID patients hospitalized -- 72 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 11 at Phoebe Sumer Medical Center in Americus, the region continues to persevere.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
featuredurgent
- By Dave Williams
Bureau Chief
Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia's grades on tobacco control: Four 'F's', one 'D'
- Explosives are missing from the nation's largest Marine Corps base and an investigation is underway
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
- Chief Justice Harold Melton leaving Georgia Supreme Court
- More than 1 million Georgians have gotten first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Cynthia H. "Cyndi" Lawrence
- Tracking device stolen from Georgia pharmacy leads to suspects
- Rev. Robert "Bob" Lamar Prince
- Vitamin C, zinc don't lessen Covid-19 symptoms, study finds
- The final five-time 'Jeopardy!' champ during Alex Trebek's tenure has died at age 24
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features lava rock kitchen island from UGA legend Fran Tarkenton's home
- PHOTOS: These pets are available for adoption at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb. 9
- ON THE MARKET: Contemporary Albany home located in golf club features fountain, gunite pool
- Best dog movies of all time
- Best albums of all time by Black artists
- CELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Cobb County estate is for sale for $7.5 million
- PHOTOS: Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with rowdy boat parade
- 50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page
- 25 things we've learned about the moon since 1969
- States with the biggest Native American populations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.