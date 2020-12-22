ATLANTA – The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that Patricia Ann Reeves, 69, passed away in an Appling County fire. The fire occurred at 920 Blackshear Highway in early Monday morning.
“A motorist driving through Baxley contacted the Baxley Fire Department and Baxley Police Department at 2:19 a.m. about an ongoing house fire,” King said in a news release. “Local officials found Ms. Reeves’ body while they were putting out the fire.”
The State Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Appling County Coroner’s Office with safely removing the body of the deceased. State officials will continue investigating this fire alongside Baxley investigators.
Reeves is the 95th person to die in a fatal Georgia fire in 2020.
