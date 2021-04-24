ATLANTA -- Georgia Rep. Bert Reeves is leaving the General Assembly to join the administrative staff at Georgia Tech, the university announced.
Reeves, R-Marietta, will serve as vice president for institute relations at his alma mater starting May 1. He will report directly to Tech President Angel Cabrera and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet.
“Bert’s unmatched passion for Georgia Tech and his first-hand experience as a leader in state government make him a perfect match for this role,” Cabrera said. “I very much look forward to working with him in moving Georgia Tech forward and finding ways to increase our impact in our community, our state and our nation.”
Reeves, a Cobb County native, was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2014 in a district that includes parts of Marietta and Kennesaw. He is one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s House floor leaders and serves as vice chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
In his new role, Reeves will head Georgia Tech’s government relations and economic development efforts.
“I am truly thrilled to have this opportunity,” Reeves posted on Facebook. “This is a perfect place for me to be, and I couldn’t be happier!”
Reeves said he is particularly proud of the work he did in the legislature on child welfare, adoption and foster care reform. This year, the General Assembly passed a bill he sponsored increasing the annual tax credit for new foster parents from $2,000 to $6,000 for the first five years after adoption.
During his student days at Georgia Tech, Reeves served as the school mascot “Buzz” from 1997 to 2000. He also has served as a trustee for the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.
Reeves’ last day in the General Assembly will be April 30. He also is closing down his law practice.
