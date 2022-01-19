ALBANY — A vaccination clinic, sponsored by Bethel AME Church and the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, has been scheduled Saturday at Bethel AME Church.

Vaccines administered include Pfizer and Moderna boosters; Pfizer first and second vaccines; and Pfizer for children ages 5 and up. The vaccines will be supplied and administered by Phoebe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 217 S. Washington St., across from the Albany Civic Center.

A $20 gift card will be given to the first 25 newcomers.

