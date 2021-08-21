Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between July 5 and Aug. 14, 2021:
Bell-Hudson, Jaliyah Michell, daughter, was born August 8 to Elisa Bell-Hudson of Americus.
Brooks, Autumn Rose and Summer Reign, twin daughters, were born August 13 to Miakka Moon and Vincent Brooks Sr. of Albany.
Brown, Bryson Nathaniel, son, was born August 4 to Melissa Long and Pacer Brown of Adel.
Brown, Clarence Dayvon, son, was born August 9 to Dakera Bishop and Terrence Brown Sr. of Albany.
Brown, Keyvon Octavious, son, was born July 22 to Alexis Brown of Albany.
Butler, Autumn Lynn, daughter, was born August 3 to Kamryn Spence and Rodney Butler Jr. of Camilla.
Cannon, Elliot Marie, daughter, was born July 22 to Paige Cannon and Daniel Cannon of Edison.
Chambers, Ari Traneisha, daughter, was born August 14 to Kiera Chambers of Americus.
Chism, Clara Joyce, daughter, was born, August 12 to Amber Chism and James Chism of Pelham.
Christian, Ka’Nylah Monae, daughter, was born August 10 to Akira Dennis and Carter Christian of Valdosta.
Coombs, Noah, son, was born July 8 to Tesla Coombs (Phillips) of Leesburg.
Cothren, Brayson Jack, son, was born August 13 to Cassie Cothren and Matthew Cothren of Leesburg.
Covin, Kalise Joanna, daughter, was born July 22 to Bratisha Covin and Kanorris Covin of Albany.
Dykes, Kori Rae’lyn, daughter, was born August 3 to Keamber Haley and Remus Dykes of Albany.
Ford, Kaisley Amoura, daughter, was born August 3 to Kierra Jinks and Terrence Ford Jr. of Blakely.
Frazier, J’Kadin Don’Terious (son) and J’Kaiya Kha’Lyssia (daughter), twins, were born August 2 to Jasmine Hall and Dontavious Frazier of Albany.
Freeman, Oriane McKinnley, daughter, was born August 13 to Tiffany Freeman and Octavious Freeman of Albany.
Hall, Amarion Rueshawn, son, was born August 9 to Yalando Hall and Artavious Hall Sr. of Columbus.
Hammond, Mailynn Landree, daughter, was born August 7 to Samantha Brown and Jeffery Hammond Jr. of Leesburg.
Horn, Albert Jerome Jr., son, was born August 5 to Veronica Jackson and Albert Horn Sr. of Albany.
Ingram, Marquis Scott Jr., son, was born August 12 to Tarshonda Brown and Marquis Ingram Sr. of Albany.
Jackson, Ka’Mari A’Mani, daughter, was born August 5 to Daesha Jackson and Malcolm Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Takhari Jayce, son, was born August 7 to Takecia Jackson of Albany.
Johnson, Cree Noa, daughter, was born August 2 to Chacarri Gray and Demario Johnson Sr. of Albany.
Jones, Kaylee Dior, daughter, was born August 8 to Talliya Jones and Jarquavius Jones of Albany.
Jones, My’Angel Amiracle, daughter, was born August 2 to Cyntaie Weaver and Anthony Jones of Cuthbert.
Lamar, Aidan, son, was born August 8 to Ashley Randall and Joshua Cole of Albany.
McCarty, Hazel Renee, daughter, was born August 11 to Carey McCarty and Brandon McCarty of Leesburg.
McCranie, Charlie Beau, son, was born August 10 to Chasitey McCranie and Charles McCranie of Albany.
Miller, Joanna Marie, daughter, was born August 12 to Jasmine Miller of Dawson.
Mitchell, Myles De’Shun, son, was born August 3 to Raquel Mayes and Ahmad Mitchell of Albany.
Price, Matthew Brooks, son, was born August 9 to Kiley Price and Dylan Price of Buena Vista.
Reese, Jada Unique, daughter, was born August 8 to Damechia Reese of Albany.
Reynolds, Joclynn Dior, daughter, was born August 3 to Deandrea Burnett and Javon Reynolds of Edison.
Reynolds-Daniels, Daisy Ann, daughter, was born July 5 to Dalton and Haley Reynolds-Daniels of Leesburg.
Schoolman, Amara Rose, daughter, was born August 11 to Jayde Mullins and Brandon Schoolman of Warwick.
Skandamis, Miles Andrew, son, was born August 9 to Fowler Skandamis and Hogan Skandamis of Leesburg.
Spence, Araeyah Adalaya, daughter, was born August 10 to Nykerria Williams and Jermaine Spence of Albany.
Strawter, Javion Levi, son, was born August 8 to Quantika Cummings and Jalen Strawter of Albany.
Sumbry, Cason Ricardo Thomas, was born August 13 to Prisca Young and Chester Sumbry of Albany.
Taunton, Cain Parks, son, was born August 9 to Lauren Taunton and Jonathan Taunton of Leesburg.
Thornton, Grey Alexander, son, was born August 5 to Loria Miller and Jeremy Thornton of Albany.
Vickers, Caroline Cavender, daughter, was born August 2 to Kayleigh Vickers and Cody Vickers of Americus.
Walker, Kah’Lonnie Nicole, daughter, was born August 1 to Kenandra Walker of Albany.
Waters, Miller Bishop, son, was born August 11 to Julie Water and Bishop Waters of Albany.
Weaver, Bailey Rae, daughter, was born August 11 to Taylor Weaver and Terry Weaver of Sumner.
Williams, Dante’ Armani Lee’Nard, son, was born August 2 to Vanessa Diaz and Quarterris Williams of Albany.
Woodall, Matthew Wright Jr., son, was born August 6 to Morgan Woodall and Matthew Woodall Sr. of Albany.
