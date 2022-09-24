Unless otherwise noted, all of the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Sept. 6-17, 2022:
Brooks, Carson Hartley, son, was born September 9 to Shelby Brooks and Luca Brooks of Colquitt.
Butler, Haddon Maxwell, son, was born September 13 to Erin Butler and Joshua Butler of Camilla.
Clay, Chance Emir, son, was born September 9 to Jaylen Harden and Emmanuel Clay of Albany.
Collins, Dwight Corey, son, was born September 10 to Tamesea Collins of Fitzgerald.
Davis, Demi Blayke, daughter, was born September 7 to Jenna Davis and Darrienne Davis of Leesburg.
Dawson, Ah’Meer Kentrell, son, was born September 7 to Shakia Thomas and Shundavius Dawson of Albany.
Duke, Robbee May, daughter, was born September 16 to Kaycee Duke and David Duke of Albany.
Felder, Levi Lamar, son, was born September 16 to Loreal Redding Felder and Derreth Felder of Albany.
Flowers, Miracle Dior, daughter, was born September 11 to Yasmeen Bridges and Roderick Flowers of Albany.
Foy, Kaiden Kash’Mere, son, was born September 10 to Janya Stapleton and Jeramyah Foy of Blakely.
Harrell, Winnie Rose, daughter, was born September 9 to Kyrie Harrell and Larry Harrell III of Albany.
Howard, Graham Benjamin Maxwell, son, was born September 7 to Gabrielle Howard of Bainbridge.
Laing, William Beau and Tripp Stewart, twin sons, were born September 6 to Erica Laing and William Laing Jr. of Dawson.
Newcomb, Rhett Lewis, son, was born September 13 to Ashley Newcomb and Robert Newcomb III of Albany.
Parker-Fear, Ka’Nylah Laylen, daughter, was born September 9 to Alexia Fear and Robert Parker Jr. of Leesburg.
Pittman, Jamaal Levon Jr., son, was born September 14 to Vinishia Oliver and Jamaal Pittman Sr. of Albany.
Poole, Cohen Ellis, son, was born September 9 to Jenna Poole and Taylor Poole of Albany.
Smith, Rihelle Amarie, daughter, was born September 7 to Sheala Stafford and Moncreco Smith of Valdosta.
Sol, Armani Janaye, daughter, was born September 14 to Kadijia Johnson and Damarkus Sol of Blakely.
Sparks, Royal Queen, daughter, was born September 8 to Quenesha Sparks and Larry Sparks Jr. of Albany.
Ward, Colson Osean, son, was born September 9 to Olivia Ward and Camron Ward of Albany.
Watkins, Kylie Marie, daughter, was born September 17 to Takyiah Gibson and Sermario Watkins of Albany.
Whitman, Lydia Jane, daughter, was born September 13 to Kaleigh Whitman and Zachary Whitman of Doerun.
Williford, Olivia Kay Gordon, daughter, was born September 6 to Lashanda Williford and Orenthiel Williford Sr. of Albany.
