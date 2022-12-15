WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $144,900 grant for facility improvements at the East Baker Commercial Kitchen in Baker County. This facility will make available industrial kitchen appliances for local and minority-operated food and farm enterprises and serve as a center for business training and development.

“The East Baker Commercial Kitchen provides opportunities for individuals to build businesses or explore careers in the culinary arts when they otherwise would not have the access to a commercial kitchen," Bishop said. "I am glad to see federal funds will help aspiring entrepreneurs in Baker County and its surrounding communities."

